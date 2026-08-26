Girl, 13, among British tourists feared missing in Nepal as 'wall of mud' engulfs tourists
CCTV captured the terrifying moment when flash floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal
Twelve UK citizens, including a 13-year-old girl, and two Irish nationals are feared missing following a flash flood in Nepal, after a "wall of mud" engulfed hundreds of tourists.
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At least 72 people have been killed and many hundreds of local people and tourists are unaccounted for in the disaster, officials in Nepal said.
Alpine Eco Trek, which offers guided tours and expeditions in Nepal, confirmed that 12 British nationals on its tour across the Nepal-Tibet border were missing on Wednesday.
The country’s tourism board has confirmed they are among the 384 people missing in total.
CCTV captured the terrifying moment when flash floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal.
Ram Kumar Adhikari, the manager of Alpine Eco Trek, said two Irish nationals and four South African nationals who were also on the excursion are believed to be missing.
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This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can’t even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
Mr Kumar Adhikari, from the affected area, said there was “not much info to share at the moment, but yes we have 12 British citizens (supposed) to make entry this morning”.
The age of the missing British citizens ranges from 13 to 65, according to travel logs shared with PA.
The firm, which also leads tour groups up Mount Everest, confirmed four of its Nepalese tour guides – aged 38, 35, 45, and 29 – are missing as well.
The Nepal Tourism Board said its staff and tourist police are “working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas”.
A preliminary check found 291 foreign nationals had been reported missing in the affected areas, with more than 100 still to have their nationality confirmed.
In a joint statement with Australia, the EU, Finland, France, Norway and Switzerland, the UK embassy in Nepal said: “We are deeply saddened by the devastating flooding in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts and surrounding areas.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster.
“We express our solidarity with the people of Nepal during this difficult time.
“We encourage all those in affected areas to follow the guidance of local authorities and official safety advisories as the situation continues to evolve.”