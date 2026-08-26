Twelve UK citizens, including a 13-year-old girl, and two Irish nationals are feared missing following a flash flood in Nepal, after a "wall of mud" engulfed hundreds of tourists.

At least 72 people have been killed and many hundreds of local people and tourists are unaccounted for in the disaster, officials in Nepal said.

Alpine Eco Trek, which offers guided tours and expeditions in Nepal, confirmed that 12 British nationals on its tour across the Nepal-Tibet border were missing on Wednesday.

The country’s tourism board has confirmed they are among the 384 people missing in total.

CCTV captured the terrifying moment when flash floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal.

Ram Kumar Adhikari, the manager of Alpine Eco Trek, said two Irish nationals and four South African nationals who were also on the excursion are believed to be missing.

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