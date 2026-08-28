More than 1,400 are missing following devastating flash floods which first struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts were briefly paused due to fears of a second flood from a bursting lake. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Rescue efforts in Nepal and Tibet are resuming after being briefly suspended due to fears that there could be a repeat of the disaster.

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The country's disaster authority warned on Thursday that the lake was at risk of bursting, and appealed to residents and rescuers to stay away from the river banks. The blockage of a river on Wednesday led to the lake's formation, the authority said. The president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management said the disaster came at them like a “tsunami from the sky”. “It’s such a huge debris, and everything on the way was completely washed out,” said Bishal Nath Upreti. Search and rescue operations continued in Nepal overnight and in neighbouring Tibet.

The floods and a "wall of mud" caused rivers to swell their banks and spread thick mud across populated areas, burying houses and creating difficult conditions for rescuers. According to the tourism board, 579 travellers are missing from the affected area, including 466 foreign nationals. Dozens of Brits are thought to be among the dead and missing. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority in Nepal said on Thursday morning that 165 bodies had been recovered following flooding in the Rasuwa region, which borders China’s autonomous region of Tibet. CCTV captured the terrifying moment when floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal.

A satellite image shows an area of Hakubesi before deadly flash floods and a mudslide affected the region. Picture: Reuters

The King said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” and sent their “most profound sympathy” to those affected by the “devastating” flash floods. The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a written message: “The scale of the devastation along the Nepal-China border is shocking. We are thinking of everyone caught up in this terrible disaster. “Our thoughts are especially with the families facing an unbearable wait for news and with the communities confronting such immense loss. We are incredibly grateful to all those working in such dangerous conditions to rescue people and support those affected. W & C.” The UK has offered £5 million to help the Nepalese government amid a “very distressing and devastating situation” following the country’s flash floods, the Prime Minister has said.

More than 30 British nationals are among hundreds of people missing and feared dead as rescue efforts continued on Thursday. Andy Burnham told reporters an offer had also been made for emergency responders to head to the affected area. Two teenagers, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, are among the 33 British nationals believed to be unaccounted for.

Police officers carry a survivor to a safer place following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nepal. Picture: Reuters

It comes after Alpine Eco Trek, which offers guided tours and expeditions in Nepal, confirmed that 12 British nationals on its tour across the Nepal-Tibet border were missing on Wednesday. Ram Kumar Adhikari, the manager of Alpine Eco Trek, said two Irish nationals and four South African nationals on the excursion are also believed to be missing. Videos posted on social media showed huge flood waters surging through valleys as people screamed in terror, with bridges being washed away. Other videos showed people desperately fleeing uphill to escape the surging muddy flood waters. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on Wednesday at 8.37am local time. It added that a “glacial collapse and debris flow” caused “subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream”.

Mr Kumar Adhikari, from the affected area, said there was “not much info to share at the moment, but yes we have 12 British citizens (supposed) to make entry this morning”. The age of the missing British citizens ranges from 13 to 65, according to travel logs. The firm, which also leads tour groups up Mount Everest, confirmed four of its Nepalese tour guides – aged 38, 35, 45, and 29 – are missing as well. The Nepal Tourism Board said its staff and tourist police are “working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas”.

Local residents walk past houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur. Picture: Getty

The president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management has said the flash floods which struck the Nepal-Tibet border were like a “tsunami from the sky” and villages have been “completely wiped out”. Bishal Nath Upreti said: “It’s a huge debris, and in fact, after the 2015 earthquake, this is one of the largest disasters that we have in Nepal. “That was an earthquake, and this is a kind of flood. We call it flood, but actually it’s a kind of a debris flow dam collapse.” He added: “It was such a huge amount of water. You can imagine it is 20 million cubic meters excess water on the river, and it was like a tsunami from the sky. “It’s such a huge debris, and everything on the way was completely washed out. Villages and villages along the almost 40 to 50 kilometres were completely wiped out.”

People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal. Picture: Alamy

Mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Picture: Reuters

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Government will do “everything we can” to support British nationals in Nepal following the floods. In a statement, Mr Burnham said: “These scenes emerging from along the Nepal-China border are devastating. “My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of British nationals missing in this tragedy. “We will do everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region and are in touch with the relevant authorities to offer support. “I urge British nationals in the region to follow guidance from the local authorities and follow our travel advice.”

Tour operator Alpine Eco Trek said a 13-year-old girl was among the missing British nationals. Picture: Alamy