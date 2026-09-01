Nepal army soldiers work during a search and rescue operation outside a tunnel near the Hydropower Project sites. Picture: Reuters

By Asher McShane

At least 1,003 people have died in Nepal in the devastating flash flood that hit the Himalayan country's border region with China last week, officials have announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A race against time is under way to save at least 900 workers missing from 12 hydropower projects damaged by the flash floods. Over 500 of the missing workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels. Nepal's army has released video footage showing rescue teams entering a network of vast tunnels, wading through mud and water and climbing over rocks as they searched for signs of life.

Devastation in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Picture: getty

At least 639 people remain stuck in several devastated hydropower stations that have become a major focus of the rescue efforts. In total around 4,000 people are still missing in the wake of the flooding. "Thousands of citizens have lost their homes, families, loved ones and property," Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a late-night social media post on Monday. "The government understands the immense pain they are enduring."

The flood-affected Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Picture: getty

Over 11,000 people have been rescued across the affected region while power and communication lines had been restored in some areas, he said, promising support for those displaced by the glacier collapse that sent a deluge of ice, rock and mud sweeping through the impoverished nation's border region with China. The calamity poses a massive challenge for Shah's six-month-old government.

“We did not have the time to grab anything before fleeing,” said a woman survivor from the hard-hit Rasuwa district who said she walked to Nuwakot with scores of villagers who survived. “What we were wearing is the only pair of clothes we have. And even they are wet from rain.”

Nepal police personnel carry bodies of flood victims from a helicopter during rescue operations at Dhunche Bazaar. Picture: Getty

Rescue teams had managed to restore road networks to Nuwakot, one of the worst-affected districts, facilitating rescue operations and distribution of relief material, Shah said. Police official Bipin Regmi said a search team recovered 24 bodies from a house in Betrabati village in Nuwakot district. "We are reaching new areas and recovering bodies." Some 279 workers have been rescued from hydropower projects, with joint teams of Nepal, India and China working on search and rescue operations.

An aerial view of destruction following catastrophic flash floods and debris flow in Devighat, Nuwakot District, Nepal. Picture: getty