Miracle as girl, 6, pulled alive from rubble of collapsed building in Nepal after 60 hours
A six year old girl has been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nepal.
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Nepalese police released a video of the miraculous rescue of Manisha Magar who had been buried in Timure.
Manisha is said to be in a stable condition, an official at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu said.
Rescue workers were near Syabrubesi in Ruswa district looking for survivors when they thought they could hear a cat stuck under the rubble.
It took about two hours to complete the rescue.
Searches are continuing for thousands missing amid the devastating flash flood in Nepal which has left more than 700 people dead.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll on Sunday had reached 734 with almost 2,500 missing.
The latest figures from Chinese state media reported 16 people were dead and 546 people were missing in Tibet.
Nepalese authorities said among those unaccounted for are more than 30 British nationals, while Chinese state media on Sunday said 15 people from Britain were among 261 missing foreigners.
It is unclear how many are included in the Nepal figures.