A six year old girl has been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nepal.

Nepalese police released a video of the miraculous rescue of Manisha Magar who had been buried in Timure.

Manisha is said to be in a stable condition, an official at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu said.

Rescue workers were near Syabrubesi in Ruswa district looking for survivors when they thought they could hear a cat stuck under the rubble.

It took about two hours to complete the rescue.