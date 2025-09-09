Ministers flee Nepal by helicopter after huge anti-corruption protests leave 19 dead
Ministsers are being urgently helicoptered out of Nepal after the country erupted in protest, leaving 19 people dead and prompting the Prime Minister's resignation.
Nearly 20 people died as protestors clashed with police over the state decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, after they failed to comply with new government regulations.
KP Sharma Oli resigned "to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problem," President Ram Chandra Paudel said.
One of the 19 dead was former first lady Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal.
She died after her home was set on fire.
Protesters shoved through fencing and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the parliament building in Kathmandu on Monday.
Police reportedly shot at protesters trying to storm the building.
Some ministers were taken to safety by military helicopters, local media reported.
Since the unrest, the government has lifted the social media ban.
It is believed the protesters were frustrated that the government failed to focus on tackling corruption.
Crowds waved national flags and chanted "stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media".
Officials said 17 people died in Kathmandu and another 145 were injured, while two were killed in protests in Itahari in eastern Nepal.
28 police officers were among the wounded, Police official Shekhar Khanal said.
The state said social media networks were repeatedly given notice to register their companies officially in the country but had failed to do so.
TikTok and four other platforms registered and are operating without interruption.