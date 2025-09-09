Ministsers are being urgently helicoptered out of Nepal after the country erupted in protest, leaving 19 people dead and prompting the Prime Minister's resignation.

Nearly 20 people died as protestors clashed with police over the state decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, after they failed to comply with new government regulations.

KP Sharma Oli resigned "to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problem," President Ram Chandra Paudel said.

One of the 19 dead was former first lady Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal.

She died after her home was set on fire.