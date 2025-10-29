Keira Knightley has proudly admitted to being a “nepo baby", crediting her parents’ “connections” for her big break in the acting world.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star insisted she doesn’t get annoyed by the term as she shamelessly thanked her parents for kickstarting her successful career.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Keira revealed that her first acting agent was her mum’s best friend, adding that she remains her agent to this day.

She said: “I don't know about annoyed, I think I am a nepo baby. I mean my first proper agent was because she was my mum's best mate, and she's still my agent today.

“So, I mean, I think it is true that there are connections that are made, and it's true that within creative families, you know, a lot of the actors I know, it is generational.

“And I think partly that is because it is a lifestyle, it's a way of life that is quite other from a 9-to-5 job.”

Read more: Meghan hopes daughter Lilibet will become a 'young activist'

Read more: Fergie 'axed from ITV's Loose Women and This Morning'