Nestlé has dismissed its chief executive, Laurent Freixe, after an investigation into an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with an employee.

Nestlé conducted its own investigation into the case, which ended with the removal of the Mr Freixe after almost 40 years at the company.

Nestlé have stated that the former CEO’s relationship with a direct subordinate was a breach of company’s conduct code.

Company chair, Paul Bulcke, who oversaw the investigation said in a statement “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.”

Freixe will be replaced by Philipp Navratil, who has been with Nestlé since 2001 and is seen by many as a rising star within the company.

