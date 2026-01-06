Food giant Nestle has recalled some of its baby formula products over concerns they may contain a food poisoning toxin.

The company said several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula were not safe to be fed to babies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said affected batches may contain the cereulide toxin which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, if consumed.

Nestle apologised to customers but said there had been no confirmed reports of any related illness so far.

The problem was caused by an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, it added.

Jane Rawling, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “FSA’s advice is that parents, guardians and caregivers should not feed infants or young children with these products."

