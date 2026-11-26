Net migration to the UK was an estimated 77,000 in the 12 months to June 2026

There has been a steady decline in people from outside the EU coming to the UK to work, study or join other family members. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Net migration to the UK has fallen to its lowest level since 1997.

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The figure– the difference between the number of people moving long-term to the country and the number leaving – has been falling for the past three years. Net migration to the UK was an estimated 77,000 in the 12 months to June 2026, the lowest annual total since 1997, excluding the years of the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000, the Office for National Statistics said. The figure is down nearly two thirds (62%) from 204,000 in the previous 12 months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is the lowest annual total – which calculates the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – since 1997, except amid the Covid-19 outbreak when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This Government has restored control. We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92% from its peak under the Conservatives. Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people.”





The fall in net migration is being driven by two trends. There has been a steady decline in people from outside the EU coming to the UK to work, study or join other family members.

At the same time, there has been a rise in the number of people leaving the UK for other countries, primarily non-EU students who have completed their education. The drop in people coming to study and work is due to policy changes introduced by the previous Conservative government and continued by the current Labour administration. These changes began in January 2024 when most overseas students were no longer able to bring family members to the UK. From March 2024, care workers could no longer bring family members with them to the country and from April 2024, the salary threshold was increased for people wishing to come to the UK on a skilled worker visa, along with the income threshold for a family visa.