Net migration drops to lowest level since 1997 - excluding years of Covid-19 pandemic
Net migration to the UK was an estimated 77,000 in the 12 months to June 2026
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Net migration to the UK has fallen to its lowest level since 1997.
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The figure– the difference between the number of people moving long-term to the country and the number leaving – has been falling for the past three years.
Net migration to the UK was an estimated 77,000 in the 12 months to June 2026, the lowest annual total since 1997, excluding the years of the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000, the Office for National Statistics said.
The figure is down nearly two thirds (62%) from 204,000 in the previous 12 months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is the lowest annual total – which calculates the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – since 1997, except amid the Covid-19 outbreak when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This Government has restored control. We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92% from its peak under the Conservatives. Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people.”
The fall in net migration is being driven by two trends.
There has been a steady decline in people from outside the EU coming to the UK to work, study or join other family members.
At the same time, there has been a rise in the number of people leaving the UK for other countries, primarily non-EU students who have completed their education.
The drop in people coming to study and work is due to policy changes introduced by the previous Conservative government and continued by the current Labour administration.
These changes began in January 2024 when most overseas students were no longer able to bring family members to the UK.
From March 2024, care workers could no longer bring family members with them to the country and from April 2024, the salary threshold was increased for people wishing to come to the UK on a skilled worker visa, along with the income threshold for a family visa.
In July 2025, the Labour Government introduced further changes, including ending overseas recruitment for care workers and raising the salary threshold again for skilled worker visas.
This was followed in September by a pause on all refugee family reunion visas, and in January 2026 by a raising of the English language requirements for skilled workers.
A further factor in the decrease in people coming to the UK has been the drop in individuals coming to the UK through the Government’s humanitarian resettlement schemes for British nationals in Hong Kong and individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine.
These schemes were launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively and saw a spike in applications, followed by a fall in numbers.
Meanwhile, there has been an increase in recent years in people moving out of the UK, mainly due to international students leaving the country on completing their studies.
The number of British nationals emigrating from the UK has been “broadly stable” over this period, the ONS said in May, with an estimated 246,000 leaving in 2025, down slightly from 257,000 in 2024 and 255,000 in 2023.
The new estimate of overall net migration to the UK, for the year to June 2026, is unlikely to have dropped as low as levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The total fell to just 35,000 in the 12 months to September 2020, when many countries had introduced restrictions on international travel.
But if the pandemic-affected years are excluded from comparison, the new figure might be the lowest in more than a decade.
The lowest total outside the pandemic is currently 157,000, for the year to September 2012, according to comparable ONS data that runs back as far as June 2012.
Separate figures to be published on Thursday by the Home Office will show the latest number of asylum seekers living in hotel accommodation, along with data on asylum applications and the backlog of cases.
Some 16,021 asylum seekers were housed temporarily in UK hotels at the end of June 2026, down 50% year on year and the lowest number since data began in 2022.
Ministers have promised to end the use of hotels by the next election.