Net zero workers earn on average £43,142, which is 11% higher than the current national average of £39,039

Solar Panel Installers work on the roof top of a house to install solar panels to produce green, renewable energy on the 24th of February 2025 in Folkestone. Picture: Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK’s net zero economy now supports 1.1 million workers and delivered £105 billion in economic value in 2025, economists and energy experts have found.

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The number of jobs, services and goods that contribute directly or indirectly towards cutting the country’s planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050 is growing rapidly, according to the analysis led by the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) economics consultancy. From solar panel installers, clean energy company executives, renewable technology suppliers or electric car production line engineers, these workers are no longer a marginal part of the economy but play a key role in the UK’s industrial base, the researchers found. The report, which was released on Tuesday, said these jobs tend to be high quality against a backdrop of wider productivity stagnation in the UK, generating £119,300 in economic value per full-time job, which is around 1.5 times the national average. Net zero workers also earn on average £43,142, which is 11 per cent higher than the current national average of £39,039, the analysis suggests. Read more: Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over AI safety - claiming the company has an 'utter disregard for risk to human life' Read more: Nine dead, more than 60 wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine

A worker quality control checks a newly manufactured Nissan Juke on the production line at the Nissan factory in Sunderland, north east England on November 24, 2023. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, the researchers found that the sector is primarily made up of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), which represent 96.4 per cent of 23,500 companies. And for every £1 in value generated by the net zero economy, a further £1.85 is generated in the wider economy, according to the paper. But it also supports regional, not just national growth, with opportunities increasing in areas where they are often most needed, the researchers said. They identified six “billion-pound” economic hotspots, including in the Scottish Central Belt, West and North Yorkshire, and North Wales and Cheshire. Louise Hellem, CBI chief economist, said the report demonstrates that the economic case for the energy and climate transition is “stronger than ever”. “What it really clearly shows is that the net zero economy is not just a future prospect or niche part of the market, it really is a major and embedded part of the UK’s industrial base,” she said. “This is really a story about growth, about competitiveness, and it’s about resilience.” The UK has seen a surge in investment towards net zero sectors, especially since Labour came to power in 2024 with a “clean power mission”. Ministers have pledged to remove almost all fossil fuels from running the electricity grid by 2030, rolled out policies that back the transition and banned new licences for oil and gas exploration.

Smart Charge Ultra rapid electric vehicle charging points in a supermarket carpark in Whitechapel on 29th May 2026 in London. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The report found that the UK’s renewable energy pipeline represents a £455 billion investment opportunity, with two-thirds already in active or construction phases. Peter Chalkley, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which commissioned the report, said: “Reaching net zero emissions is scientifically the only way to bring the climate back into balance and stop climate change but it’s now become a major part of the UK economy. “Thousands of small businesses across the UK are the unsung heroes of this net zero economy, installing solar panels on roofs, manufacturing parts for electric cars and in doing so creating greater energy independence for the UK, shielding us from the oil and gas price crises of recent times.” But the researchers also warned that ministers must provide a clear and ongoing direction of travel for businesses and investors if the UK is to capture future opportunities, with many net zero projects requiring long-term certainty because they are delivered over years, if not decades. Mr Chalkley said the communities and workforces relying on the energy transition “need to see consistent, stable policy into the future”. “With global demand now falling for petrol cars and installations of net zero tech like solar panels and heat pumps rising, the UK is in a global race to develop future-proof clean industries,” he said. “Standing still or looking back just isn’t an option for job security.”

The sun sets behind Electrical pylons carrying electricity cables across fields on April 30, 2026 near Wells, England. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images