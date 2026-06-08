The UK has committed to reach a defence spending target of three per cent of gross domestic product when economic conditions allow

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during London Tech Week at Olympia on June 08, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prime Minister is considering cutting spending on net-zero and transport by one per cent to fund the long awaited Defence Investment Plan.

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The Defence Investment Plan (DIP) was expected last year but may not be published until July amid reported wrangling within Government over how to pay for the plans. The UK has committed to reach a defence spending target of three per cent of gross domestic product when economic conditions allow, and 2.6 per cent – which includes spending on the military as well as on security and intelligence – by 2027. The Sunday Times reported that Sir Keir Starmer would target net zero and transport as he looks for cuts to fund the DIP. Capital spending, which is used for long-term investment on infrastructure, will also be reduced by one per cent across all departments to raise around £6 billion by the end of the Parliament, according to the paper. Read more: Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy and key allies to discuss 'urgent need' to bolster Ukraine Read more: Keir Starmer says defence is ‘top priority’ but refuses to deny cuts are on the cards to find extra £15bn to keep us safe

The Government is expected to be prepared to pay an extra £15billion to fund the Defence Investment Plan - between the £12billion the Treasury were prepared to fund, and the £18billion the Ministry of Defence were looking at. Sir Keir told LBC: "I've always said we're going to have to spend more on defence and so we will set out the funding in relation to the Defence Investment Plan. "It is about a question of priorities and this is the top priority. "I think everybody watching or listening to this will know in their heart of hearts that that has to be the top priority, defending our country, particularly at the moment.” But he insisted that it would come with “huge opportunities” too - with more for jobs and opportunities right across the country. When grilled about the potential for the UK to be involved in a conflict, the PM added: “we do have to be ready”. He noted NATO estimates that we could be drawn into a conflict before 2030, adding: “We don’t want war, but the way to avoid war is to be ready. And to be ready, we’ve got to step up and that’s what this is all about."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is shown a VIRTUS system as he visits STARK, a leading defence tech company on June 5, 2026 in Swindon. Picture: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool / Getty Images