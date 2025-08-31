While politicians parade hydrogen hubs and carbon capture pipelines as climate saviours, they’ve turned their backs on the engine rooms of rural Britain. My team’s research reveals that over half of the UK’s industrial emissions come from forgotten factories, distilleries and workshops scattered across our countryside. They’re being strangled by a system rigged against them and often fall through the cracks of national decarbonisation strategies.

This oversight is economically reckless. The Government’s current attitude towards industrial decarbonisation is too rigid and inflexible, favouring a one-size-fits-all solution. Yet, this overlooks the complexities and needs of Britain’s rural businesses, ranging from rural manufacturers that require very high temperatures to agricultural processing industries with pronounced seasonal demand patterns.

Indeed, if these complexities are not understood in government policy, then it will only deter rural businesses from participating in the transition to net zero. Many are willing but frequently encounter insufficient electrical capacity. With infrastructure upgrades necessary, quotations received have ranged from £2 million to £60 million with implementation timelines of 5-10 years. This is simply unworkable. Add to that the fact that industrial electricity bears up to 14 times higher policy-related costs than natural gas, and it is clear that this is a fundamental barrier for those rural businesses looking to make the switch.

The Government must put its money where its mouth is. On its current course, 23% of industrial installations, accounting for 3.6 million jobs, risk being excluded from the transition. They are a critical part of the net zero puzzle. These are Britain’s ceramic processing facilities in the Midlands or sugar beet refineries in East Anglia.

If this government is serious about its clean power targets and objectives, then due consideration needs to be given to those rural industries. There is an urgent need for tailored, collaborative policies.

To move the conversation forward, I have identified five rural industrial archetypes that represent common characteristics within the sector. These include: Watt - remote industries reliant on medium levels of heat; Bose - seasonal agro-processing hubs closely tied to harvest cycles; Ayrton - high-temperature rural manufacturing sites; Arkwright - clusters of rural SMEs in industrial estates; and Faraday - off-grid anchor sites that drive local energy resilience.

These archetypes identify the systemic barriers afflicting rural businesses including infrastructure limitations, economic barriers, policy misalignments and capacity constraints.

Take the Ayrton archetype, for instance. Those rural manufacturers requiring very high temperatures include ceramic, glass, cement, and metals processing facilities, which are still using “about 80% gas and 20% electricity” due to high electricity costs and challenging grid connections. In contrast, container glass in Europe has mainly moved to electric or hybrid furnaces.

My research has identified cross-cutting solutions applicable to dispersed industries including target interventions such as energy service company (ESCO) models and aggregation approaches to pricing reforms and infrastructure investments. These will be vital in delivering an inclusive, nationwide net zero transition.

For instance, establishing funding programmes and incentives specifically designed for small and rural industrial emitters is essential to complement cluster-focused schemes. This could include reinstatement or expansion of capital grant funds or provision of tax credits.

Rural Britain is demanding a fighting chance. Without it, our climate targets are fiction, and our industrial heartlands will become graveyards. Westminster’s choice is simple: power up the provinces, or watch your net zero legacy implode.

Dr. Philip J. Nicholson is a Senior Researcher for ADE: Research

