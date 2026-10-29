Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has edged ahead as votes are tallied in the nation's wartime general election.

Mr Netanyahu appears to have a path to retaining power despite a strong challenge from a rival bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot.

But the core bloc headed by the controversial prime minister is still set to fall short of an overall majority, which requires 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

The Netanyahu-led group is projected to finish with 53 seats with 85% of the vote in - while Mr Eisenkot and his allies are only set to finish with 48 seats.

It means the nation faces potentially weeks of political deadlock while parties try to negotiate a way into government.

Mr Netanyahu is set to remain as caretaker while this process is ongoing - and has already accused Arab political parties within Israel of rigging votes.

Arab Israeli parties won a historic 19 seats. Meaning, if Eisenkot breaks his campaign promise by forming a coalition with the Arab parties, he would have a clear majority and would become the prime minister.

On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu started to accuse the Arab groups of “serious criminal offences of bribery, threats, violence, forgeries, and the use of prohibited software to mobilise voters”.

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