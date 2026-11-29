Netanyahu offers to step down as Israeli rivals hold crunch talks to end election deadlock
Netanyahu offered to go in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, who is getting closer to forming a government after last month's elections.
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to temporarily give up powers in a unity government led by his political rival Gadi Eisenkot.
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Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, who is attempting to form a government following the October elections.
This latest sign speculates that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.
The proposed deal would see a joint government agreement between their two rival parties.
Netanyahu’s announcement highlights the pressure on Israel’s longest-serving leader as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners, potentially allowing him to form a coalition government.
Read more: Israeli President picks Netanyahu rival to form government
Read more: Israel's election ends in stalemate as Netanyahu fails to secure overall majority
During the October elections, Netanyahu's right-wing part didn't outright lose, but it didn't win either.
Netanyahu said he was making the proposal of a unity government because of "the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that does not have the capacity to deal with this danger".
Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party and three other Jewish opposition parties won 48 seats in October's election. Netanyahu's party won 53, with both short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Despite a voter turnout of nearly 78%, neither side reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority
No political party in Israel has ever won a majority, resulting in all governments being coalitions.
Eisenkot can attempt to form a minority government with Arab support from the outside, form a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, or form a unity government with Netanyahu.
Eisenkot has a week before the deadline to form an administration on 6 December.