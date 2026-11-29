Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to temporarily give up powers in a unity government led by his political rival Gadi Eisenkot.

Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, who is attempting to form a government following the October elections.

This latest sign speculates that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

The proposed deal would see a joint government agreement between their two rival parties.

Netanyahu’s announcement highlights the pressure on Israel’s longest-serving leader as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners, potentially allowing him to form a coalition government.

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