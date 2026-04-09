Benjamin Netanyahu says he has instructed Israeli officials to begin negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.

"In ⁠light of ⁠Lebanon's repeated requests to ‌open direct negotiations with Israel, I ‌instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon ⁠as soon ​as possible," Netanyahu said.

"The negotiations will ⁠focus on disarming Hezbollah and ⁠establishing peaceful relations ​between Israel and Lebanon."

Iran earlier said its "fingers remain on the trigger" if Israel continued to strike Lebanon, labelling it a violation of the US-Iran ceasefire.

"This is a dangerous sign of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements," Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media.

"The continuation of these actions will render negotiations meaningless.

"Our fingers remain on the trigger. Iran will never abandon its Lebanese sisters and brothers."

His comments come after Israeli strikes killed at least 254 people across Lebanon on Wednesday.