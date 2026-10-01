Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident

Israel handed Britain intelligence about a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed. Picture: ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel handed Britain intelligence about a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed.

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The Israeli prime minister said his country warned UK authorities about the “Iranian-sponsored attack” shortly before Britain’s announcement of a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident near the Gloucestershire military base which resulted in five men being arrested and then bailed. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Mr Netanyahu said: “You talked about the thing in Britain. “Do you want to hear how absurd things are there and how far the anti-Israeli propaganda has gone? Read more: Andy Burnham says there's a 'strong indication' Iran involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot Read more: Trump 'disappointed' UK police released 'bomb plot' suspects on bail - as it emerges one of five arrested called police on himself

“We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it’s an Iranian-sponsored attack, and pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us. On us. “It’s wild, the caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West.” Mr Netanyahu did not provide further details, but he appeared to suggest the UK Government was given the intelligence before it unveiled its trade ban. The announcement of the sanctions last month, in response to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, sparked a diplomatic row between the Israeli and UK governments.

Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 in Fairford, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mr Burnham on Wednesday said the Government believed Iran “played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford”, and that he could give no further details about the “ongoing, complex and serious police investigation”. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism near the military site over the weekend before being bailed under investigation on Monday. RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase.

An armed police officer stands outside RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 28, 2026. Picture: Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images