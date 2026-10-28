The current prime minister is still set to remain as a caretaker leader as coalitions are formed

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters at the Likud Party election-night event. Picture: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu has accused Arab political parties within Israel of rigging votes, as his right-wing bloc is set to lose a parliamentary majority.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The long-time PM is still likely to remain as Israel’s caretaker PM until a majority is formed through coalition building, despite a strong showing for his opposition among Jewish voters. With nearly 86% of votes tallied, Netanyahu’s bloc will likely control 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Rival Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc only won 48 seats. However, Arab Israeli parties won a historic 19 seats. Meaning, if Eisenkot breaks his campaign promise by forming a coalition with the Arab parties, he would have a clear majority and would become the Prime Minister. On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu started to accuse the Arab groups of “serious criminal offenses of bribery, threats, violence, forgeries, and the use of prohibited software to mobilize voters”. Read more: Israeli exit polls suggest no clear winner in pivotal election as Trump says his endorsement 'helped Netanyahu a lot' Read more: Israeli election deadlocked as exit polls suggest Netanyahu's future is on a knife edge

הליכוד:



הבחירות במדינת ישראל נגנבו על ידי מפלגות ערביות שתומכות בטרור ובחיסול המדינה היהודית באמצעות עבירות פליליות חמורות של שוחד, איומים, אלימות, זיופים ושימוש בתוכנות אסורות להמרצת מצביעים.



מפלגת הליכוד מעבירה למשטרה, לשב״כ ולוועדת הבחירות מאות עדויות וראיות על גניבת בחירות… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026

On X, the PM said: “The elections in the State of Israel were stolen by Arab parties…We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals”. President Donald Trump has also accused his opponents of rigging the polls and buying votes. He endorsed Netayahu in this race, saying he could “finish the job” in Iran. As a caretaker PM, Netanyahu would retain critical powers including over the war with Iran. He has pledged that he will create a “strong, right-wing, national government.” Eisenkot spoke out about the election results, telling supporters: "I call on the heads of the security establishment and the civil service: Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people's trust.” He said. "Stand firm in the face of any attempt to challenge you."

Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot gestures as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally. Picture: TOMER NEUBERG/Getty