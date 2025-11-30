Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the country’s president to grant him a pardon over his long-running corruption trial - despite never actually being convicted.

Mr Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases accusing him of exchanging favours with wealthy political supporters.

The President’s office branded it an "extraordinary request" with "significant implications".

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister's office said Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, had submitted a request for a pardon to the legal department of the Office of the President.

He has not yet been convicted of anything.

Mr Netanyahu’s trial has bitterly divided Israel and, combined with his brutal campaign in Gaza, which killed at least 70,000 people, has left the PM fighting for his political career.

The request comes weeks after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon him.

Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu said the trial has divided the country and a pardon would help restore national unity.

He also said the requirement that he appear in court three times a week is a distraction that makes it difficult for him to lead the country.

Mr Netanyahu said: "The continuation of the trial tears us apart from within, stirs up this division and deepens rifts.

"I am sure, like many others in the nation, that an immediate conclusion of the trial would greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs."

His request consisted of two documents: a detailed letter signed by his lawyer and a letter signed by Netanyahu. They will be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the legal adviser in the Office of the President, which will formulate additional opinions for the president, Isaac Herzog.

Legal experts say the pardon request is not able to stop the trial.

"It's impossible," said Emi Palmor, former director general of the justice ministry.

"You cannot claim that you're innocent while the trial is going on and come to the president and ask him to intervene," she said.

The only way to stop the trial is to ask the attorney general to withhold the proceedings, she said.

Mr Netanyahu's request sparked an immediate response from the opposition, which urged the president not to give in to his request.

"You cannot grant him a pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse and an immediate retirement from political life," said opposition leader Yair Lapid.