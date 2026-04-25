Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon “forcefully” after what he called a series of 'ceasefire violations'.

Israel's military claimed it killed six alleged Hezbollah operatives on Saturday, after two rockets were reportedly fired from Lebanon toward the Galilee Panhandle in northern Israel, triggering drone alerts.

The comments from the Israeli leader come after Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he was “very optimistic” a deal could be reached, with US envoys Witkoff and Kushner failing to leave the tarmac ahead of talks in Pakistan on Saturday.

Netanyahu's latest remarks regarding Lebanon are a marked contrast to Friday's remarks by Trump, with the US President reportedly asking the Israeli leader to be 'a little more low-key' when it came to actions in Lebanon.

Netanyahu added that Israel was maintaining full freedom of action against Hezbollah, emphasising its determination to restore security to northern residents.

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A two-week ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran on Wednesday to support the peace talks.

But, as Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has put the ceasefire and negotiations under strain, Donald Trump said he’s asked Israel’s Prime Minister for more restraint.

“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it," he said, adding: "I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key.”