Delegates from dozens of countries stormed out of the UN General Assembly ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Friday.

The Israeli leader vowed his country would "finish the job" in Gaza as he accused world leaders of "appeasing evil" by criticising Israel's military campaign, which a UN committee has called genocide.

During his speech, Mr Netanyahu broadcast a message directly to the people of Gaza and the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The message read: "Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations," he says.

"We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you, we will not falter, and we will not rest until we bring all of you home."

In a direct message to Hamas, he said: "Free the hostages now.

"If you do, you will live.

"If you don't, Israel will hunt you down."

The Israeli PM hit out at world leaders who have condemned his military campaign in Gaza, which a UN committee has deemed genocide.

"You have confused good with evil," he told Israel's critics as he said nations.

He said every country should "follow Donald Trump's lead" and support his government.

"Instead, many do the opposite," he said.

"They actually reward the worst antisemites on earth.

"I have a message for these leaders, when the most savage terrorists on earth and effusively praising your decision, you didn't do something right, you did something wrong.

"Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."

Taking aim at Iran, Iraq and Syria, he said: "This axis threatened the peace of the entire world, the stability of our region and the very existence of my country Israel.

He claimed Israel has destroyed "the bulk of the Hamas terror machine" and "crippled Hezbollah".

He added "most importantly [...] we devastated Iran's atomic weapons and ballistic missiles programme".

This is a breaking story, more follows...