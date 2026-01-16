Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed the second stage of the US Gaza peace plan is "merely symbolic" and not a sign of progress.

It will see a committee of Palestinian technocrats form an interim government during Gaza's transition.

The White House announced yesterday that the next phase of Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan had begun.

However, Hamas is yet to give up its weapons, as agreed with Israel in October, therefore hindering efforts to rebuild the enclave.

On Thursday, Mr Netanyahu said the commencement of phase two was a "declarative move" and not the sign of progress that Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy, claimed it to be earlier this week.

The Israeli prime minister spoke while visiting the parents of Ran Gvili, a police sergeant who was murdered on Oct 7 and abducted into Gaza.

His body is the only one not yet returned by Hamas, which agreed to do so as part of the first phase of the peace plan.

The US has privately said this failure will stop the start of phase two.

Israel is furious at this decision, with Gvili’s parents telling Mr Netanyahu not to advance the ceasefire until their son’s remains were returned.

Mr Netanyahu told them Gvili’s return “is at the top of Israel’s priorities, and that the declarative move to establish a committee of technocrats [to manage Gaza] will not affect in any way the efforts to bring Ran back for burial in Israel".

A fresh round of negotiations on the future of the Strip is now taking place in Egypt, where Hamas representatives have said they are willing to cede power.

However, the terror group has not offered to give up all its weapons until a "future Palestinian state is established".

Israelis fear Hamas will continue to govern the Strip despite the proposed technocratic government and the “board of peace” - a group of international leaders drawn up to run the territory.

Meanwhile, the majority of Gaza's population is living in tents following Israel's attacks since October 7, 2023.

Locals are waiting for tangible changes, such as easier access to food, fuel and medical care, rather than “promises”.

Hamza Abu Shahab, from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said: "We were happy with this news, but we ask God that it is not just empty words.

"We need this news to be real, because in the second phase we will be able to return to our homes and our areas. God willing, it won’t just be empty promises."