Netflix axe road trip series after Zayn Malik punches Louis Tomlinson on set
The on-set spat caused Netflix to cancel their upcoming docuseries featuring the former bandmates.
A three-part Netflix series about former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has been axed after an altercation between the two on set.
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Director Nicola Marsh was to steer the three-part series following Malik and Tomlinson on a road trip in the US, where they would discuss their experiences of fame, personal lives and careers.
The two musicians were also expected to speak about the sudden death of their former bandmate, Liam Payne, in 2024.
However, reports claim that the series has now been scrapped after Malik, 33, allegedly punched Tomlinson, 34.
A source said the incident took place about six months ago, with Malik "acting up and was mouthing off" on set, causing a row between the pair.
Zayn allegedly made a remark about Tomlinson’s late mother, Johannah, who died of leukaemia in December 2016, aged just 43.
As Tomlinson apparently went to react to the comment, sources said that “Zayn [Malik] then attacked him… punched him straight in the face."
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Because Malik was wearing rings at the time, the hit is understood to have cut Tomlinson's head.
He was reportedly taken in for medical treatment, where it was also confirmed he had a concussion.
It is understood that the incident occurred on-set row in front of several people and left Tomlinson “stunned and in shock”.
Following the spat, Netflix reportedly decided to scrap the documentary last month after it was clear that the pair would not reconcile.
On Friday, director Nicola Marsh posted a screenshot of the news, writing: “And there goes the last year of work."
Celebrity accounts are now also reporting that Tomlinson and other family members have unfollowed Malik on Instagram.
Neither of the former One Direction stars has publicly commented on the incident.
LBC have reached out to their representatives.