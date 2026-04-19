A three-part Netflix series about former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has been axed after an altercation between the two on set.

Director Nicola Marsh was to steer the three-part series following Malik and Tomlinson on a road trip in the US, where they would discuss their experiences of fame, personal lives and careers.

The two musicians were also expected to speak about the sudden death of their former bandmate, Liam Payne, in 2024.

However, reports claim that the series has now been scrapped after Malik, 33, allegedly punched Tomlinson, 34.

A source said the incident took place about six months ago, with Malik "acting up and was mouthing off" on set, causing a row between the pair.

Zayn allegedly made a remark about Tomlinson’s late mother, Johannah, who died of leukaemia in December 2016, aged just 43.

As Tomlinson apparently went to react to the comment, sources said that “Zayn [Malik] then attacked him… punched him straight in the face."

Read more: Downton Abbey actor, 77, dies after dementia diagnosis

Read more: Kanye West’s Poland concert cancelled due to antisemitic remarks weeks after UK ban