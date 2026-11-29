Netflix viewers 'to be made to pay BBC licence fee' under planned overhaul - even if they don't watch its programmes
Streaming platform users will have to pay the fee on top of their subscriptions as part of the major shake-up.
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Netflix viewers could be made to pay a TV licence fee even if they do not watch BBC programmes under a planned overhaul of the current system.
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Users of other streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max will also all have to pay the fee on top of their subscriptions as part of the major shake-up.
But YouTube, owned by Google, and social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok, will reportedly not be charged the fee.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to announce the new rules before Christmas.
More than 500,000 Brits did not renew their TV Licence last year, according to the BBC's annual report, with the price of the licences being raised for the third year in a row in 2026.
A licence fee now costs £180 after a price increase announced earlier this year, covers watching live content on all channels.
Read more: ‘Forget it’: Huw Edwards says he won’t pay back £200,000 in BBC salary he earned after arrest
Read more: 'How I got a refund from the license fee company'
Currently, you do not need to pay the fee if you only watch on-demand content on streaming services, including Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
But ministers are set to claim that a major shake-up is needed to secure the BBC’s long-term finances, according to The Sunday Times.
“The BBC is a vital national asset. If we do nothing, your options are slow death or quick death. For it to survive, you need to put it on a firm financial footing. That is what we will choose,” a Whitehall source told the paper.
Senior figures at streaming services have argued that the overhaul could see customers cancel their subscriptions and force firms to scale back investment in the UK.
The Tories have also hit out at the plans, saying they contradict Andy Burnham's drive to ease the cost of living.
It comes as the BBC looks set to cut between 1,800 and 2,000 jobs over the next two years.
The BBC has previously blamed financial pressures and a fall in the number of households paying the TV licence fee.
The BBC is currently reviewing its funding model before the publication of its Royal Charter, which is due next year, with the current 10-year charter coming to an end in 2026.
LBC has approached the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for comment.