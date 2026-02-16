Netflix is set to promise cheaper streaming for its British customers as it seeks to proceed with its multi-billion dollar takeover of Warner Bros.

The US streaming giant is preparing to unveil lower overall costs as it merges its service with the soon-to-be-launched HBO Max.

The move is to form part of Netflix's defence as regulators scrutinise its proposed $83billion (£60bn) takeover of Warner Bros.

The company faced backlash by unions representing film and TV, who claimed it would eliminate jobs, push down wages and worsen conditions for entertainment workers.

Donald Trump also said the deal "could be a problem," amid a wave of industry backlash.

