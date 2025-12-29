Netflix has added more Christmas films to its collection for 2025, and here are the 'so bad its good' classics

Lindsey Lohan in Christmas romcom Our Little Secret. Picture: Chuck Zlotnick / Netflix

By William Mata

Netflix added another selection of films to its Christmas trove for 2025, with a bundle of in-house productions being added alongside classics like Love Actually.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The streaming service has become well-known for the vastness of its Festive Film section, with The Knight Before Christmas and Merry Ex-Mas being among the punnily-titled romcoms. But for every Klaus (with a 96 per cent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes) there are a fair few turkeys. Although the cringe factor in the dialogue or predictability of the plot can make for fun, if ironic, viewing and there are even lists of “so bad they are good” Netflix Christmas films. As for the absolute worst, viewers need to dive deeper than Falling Inn Love, Holidate, and even A Castle for Christmas. Here are the five worst we could find on Rotten Tomatoes based on an average of reviews from audiences (not critics). And with a lofty 51 per cent approval rating, Our Little Secret, a film that sees Lindsey Lohan's character try to not scrap with her ex for the 12 days, shockingly does not even get close to making it! The five worst Christmas on Netflix, according to Rotten Tomatoes Christmas as Usual - 31 per cent

This 2023 Norwegian romcom is a play on Guess Who is Coming to Dinner, with Thea (Ida Ursin-Holm) bringing her new Indian fiancee Jashan (Kanan Gill) back for the holidays. While some viewers called it “cute” there were many one-star ratings, with some calling it “tone deaf” or “stereotypical” of Indians, or attitudes towards foreigners in Norway. Fall into Winter - 30 per cent

Another romcom, this time providing more of a hate at first sight story with Kerrie (Lori Loughlin) being forced to work with her old school nemesis Brooks (James Tupper) when he invests in her family’s sweet shop. Complete with both cliches of a business being saved (sorry, spoiler…) and an unlikely couple getting together at Christmas, viewers were not feeling any festive magic. I Believe in Santa - 27 per cent

After five months of dating, the plot reads, Lisa (Christina Moore) is devastated to learn Tom (John Ducey) has a dark secret… He loves Christmas. That’s it, that really is the red flag that might bring down their otherwise perfect relationship, and viewers did not enjoy Lisa spending an hour trying to work past her dislike for the celebration. The Merry Gentleman - 23 per cent

Another business in crisis story as Ashley (Britt Robertson) calls on dancer Luke (Chad Michael Murray) to perform in a Full Monty-style revue to save her bar from closure. It wasn’t the lewd plot that irked viewers, though, but rather how tedious they found it all. “I was so disappointed to realise that this movie is really, really boring,” wrote one. Best. Christmas. Ever - 20 per cent