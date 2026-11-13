Dept Q crew member dies after suffering serious injury at film studio used by Netflix and Amazon
The producers said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the man’s death on Thursday
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A member of the crew for the Netflix series Dept Q has died after he was seriously injured on the set of the show in Edinburgh.
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Emergency services were called to a report of a seriously injured man at FirstStage Studios in the Leith area of the city at around 3pm on Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
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The studio has been home to multiple series for Netflix and Amazon Prime, according to its website, as well as Bafta-nominated film The Outrun and has also been used for shows including Dept Q and The Rig.
A Left Bank Pictures spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew.
“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”
British crime thriller series Dept Q's first season aired on Netflix in May 2025.
It stars Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck - a former top detective forced to take on a cold case.
The show was renewed for a second season last year.