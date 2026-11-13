A member of the crew for the Netflix series Dept Q has died after he was seriously injured on the set of the show in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a report of a seriously injured man at FirstStage Studios in the Leith area of the city at around 3pm on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

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