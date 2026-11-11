Netflix has said it will not remove Russell Brand's stand-up special Re:Birth, but the content will be hidden from subscribers.

Brand, 51, has now gone to prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

After his trial at Southwark Crown Court, he was sentenced to 10 and a half years.

The live recording of his show from Hackney Empire was uploaded to the streaming service in December 2018 and has been available since then, but it is now hidden.

Netflix told the Telegraph: "We prioritise choice and control for our members: the freedom to watch what, how and when you want, with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices."

It means that Re:Birth is buried on Netflix and cannot be found, even if you search for it.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which helped break Brand in America, is listed but currently not available on Netflix in the UK, as is its sequel Get Him to the Greek.

The news comes after the BBC said that it had removed a joke from a 2008 episode of Gavin and Stacey on iPlayer, where Nessa (Ruth Jones) alludes to a "cracking night" with the comedian.