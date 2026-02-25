The six-part series is set to air in November

By Henry Moore

Netflix has shared its first look at an upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

The six-part series will star the Crown’s Emma Corrin and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden. The short teaser trailer released by the streaming giant gives fans a glimpse of Lowden’s brooding Mr Darcy and shows Corrin as Austen’s beloved protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Corrin is best known for their turn as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, but they have also starred in Robert Eggers’ gothic horror hit Nosferatu. Read more: Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ to be regulated by Ofcom in UK Read more: Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

Emma Corrin will star as Lizzie Bennet in the adaptation. Picture: Netflix

Lowden shot to fame as bumbling spy River Cartwright in Apple TV’s Slow Horses and appeared alongside Harry Styles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The series will also feature Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Louis Partridge, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, Fiona Shaw, Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery. The series will air this November and Netflix say it will “join the yearn-aissance in the autumn to faithfully bring Jane Austen’s iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time.”

Cast of Pride and Prejudice on Netflix Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

Jack Lowden as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet

Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet

Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet