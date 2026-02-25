Netflix shares first look at upcoming Pride and Prejudice series starring Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin
The six-part series is set to air in November
Netflix has shared its first look at an upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.
Listen to this article
The six-part series will star the Crown’s Emma Corrin and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden.
The short teaser trailer released by the streaming giant gives fans a glimpse of Lowden’s brooding Mr Darcy and shows Corrin as Austen’s beloved protagonist Elizabeth Bennet.
Corrin is best known for their turn as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, but they have also starred in Robert Eggers’ gothic horror hit Nosferatu.
Read more: Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ to be regulated by Ofcom in UK
Read more: Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake
Lowden shot to fame as bumbling spy River Cartwright in Apple TV’s Slow Horses and appeared alongside Harry Styles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.
The series will also feature Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Louis Partridge, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, Fiona Shaw, Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery.
The series will air this November and Netflix say it will “join the yearn-aissance in the autumn to faithfully bring Jane Austen’s iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time.”
Author and writer-producer of the show Dolly Alderton added: “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.
“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”
She added: “I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”