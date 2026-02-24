Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and ITVX will face stricter regulation after the Government announced they would now be covered by Ofcom.

This means streaming platforms will now be designated as “tier 1” services and adhere to the same rules as traditional broadcasters.

“Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, and the public service broadcaster VOD services like ITVX and Channel 4, will be required to follow similar Ofcom content rules to those currently in place for traditional broadcasters,” a statement read.

The move is “designed to protect audiences and improve accessibility” and comes as part of a wider push by the government to regulate content online.

“Similar to the Broadcasting Code, this will ensure that news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive material,” the government said.

“Audiences will be able to complain to Ofcom if they see something concerning, and Ofcom will have powers to investigate, and take action, where they consider there has been a breach of the code.”

New rules will see streaming platforms be subject to minimum requirements for accessibility features.

This includes 80 per cent of content is subtitled and 10 per cent is audio-described.

Until now, only licensed television channels were obliged to comply with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code and accessibility requirements, such as subtitles, but many of the UK’s most popular streaming services were not regulated to the same standard, with some not regulated in the UK at all.

It is intended that BBC UK VoD services will in due course be brought under the VoD standards code at the same time as other Tier 1 services.

The new legislation aims to ensure that news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against “harmful or offensive” material.

Audiences will be able to complain to Ofcom and if it considers there has been a breach of the code it will have the power to take action.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed.

“Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV.

“The Media Act introduced vital updates to our regulatory framework which this Government is committed to implementing.

“By bringing the most popular video-on-demand services under enhanced regulation by Ofcom, we are strengthening protections for audiences, creating a level playing field for industry and supporting our vibrant media sector that continues to innovate and drive growth across the UK.”