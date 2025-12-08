The deal could be completed as early as next year, but has faced massive industry backlash from filmmakers, producers and actors alike

President of the United States Donald J. Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has confirmed he plans to be “involved” in Netflix’s attempt to buy Warner Bros in a deal worth $72bn (£54bn) after a wave of film industry backlash.

Netflix has agreed a deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Picture: Getty

The Writers Guild of America said: "The world's largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent. "The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers." Republican Senator, Roger Marshall, added: "Netflix's attempt to buy Warner Bros would be the largest media takeover in history - and it raises serious red flags for consumers, creators, movie theaters, and local businesses alike.

Netflix announced on Friday that it had agreed a $72bn deal to purchase Warner Bros. Picture: Alamy