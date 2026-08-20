Hayden Panettiere's fans have vowed to boycott Neutrogena products after resurfaced claims that they dropped her advertising deal while she had postpartum depression.

The actress, best known for roles in Heroes, Racing Stripes and Nashville, died on Sunday aged 36, leaving behind the young daughter she had with former partner Wladimir Klitschko.

The retired boxer is one of many to have paid tribute to her life, stating: "She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya."

Panettiere had written in her autobiography This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released in May, that she had been dropped as a face of the skincare brand after suffering postpartum depression in 2014 following Kaya's birth.

She had written: “Neutrogena [in 2015] cancelled my long-standing contract, and it was yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else.”

Speaking on a podcast in May, she added: “Neutrogena was a huge part of my life. I had the morals clauses; they caught absolutely everything.

"And of all the things, this is the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me for.”

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