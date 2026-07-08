Wimbledon is on our televisions, and it should be a time of inspiration for children to pick up a racquet and try to emulate their favourite players.

But in Scotland, those with ambitions of becoming a Grand Slam champion are being forced to give up their dreams because the system is just not there to support them.

In fact, this weekend will mark ten years since Andy won his second Wimbledon title, and while Wimbledon Juniors is underway, there are no Scottish players taking part this year.

Why? Well, because Tennis Scotland has done little to invest in young talent and build on what both Andy and Jamie achieved.

Tennis Scotland is the governing body of the sport, and it needs to urgently overhaul its system for identifying and training talent. The current programmes being offered in Scotland do not deliver for anyone living outside the central belt and as a result there is huge pressure being put on parents to try and give their kids the opportunities they deserve.

It is infuriating and disappointing that so many young players are not getting the opportunities they should. I worry that instead of chasing their dreams, too many will be forced to give up on their ambitions unless Tennis Scotland looks seriously at how it works with youngsters who just cannot access its facilities in Stirling.

It is a huge challenge when you have a talented child and don’t live near existing facilities and coaches with a proven track record in player development. The time spent travelling to and from training and competition, the costs and the overall impact on family life are huge. The onus is on the parents to make it all happen.

Families shouldn’t be forced to take on extra jobs or make financial sacrifices, it’s not acceptable. If the governing body identifies players at a young age and sets them on their “performance pathway”, they need to be sure that the pathway works both financially and logistically. The pathway is flawed, and many parents are looking for alternative options.

Tennis Scotland must be more understanding of the challenges parents and players face, more ambitious in ensuring we develop talent into world-class players and acknowledge our future tennis stars can come from anywhere in the country. And it must work harder to bring in the kind of sponsorship for young talent that eases parental financial pressures.

What is really needed is more regional development training centres, but there also needs to be investment in upskilling and supporting local coaches and clubs to nurture the most promising players under the age of 12. Following on from this, we should be developing an international standard workforce of tennis experts.

And Tennis Scotland also needs to do more to support junior players by attracting sponsorship opportunities that allow them to compete on national (GB) and international circuits.

It’s time to work across Scotland to develop and nurture talent, and not just leave it to parents to find appropriate training opportunities and fund it all. Otherwise, many more Wimbledons will pass without any young Scottish talent on display.

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Judy Murray is a tennis coach and the mother of professional tennis players Jamie and Sir Andy Murray.

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