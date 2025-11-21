You can blame one of the great callers to LBC. Or rather the increasingly embattled and apparently somewhat out of touch team at Number 10 can.

The news Sir Keir Starmer was on his travels again had my caller spitting chips – or possibly his cornflakes at that time of day – with the nation in its current state.

Stalled growth, 1,000 jobs disappearing a day, a battered pound and economic confidence on the floor would be enough to have most Prime Ministers opting to return their seat at Downing Street to the upright position and stay at their desk.

But not so Sir Keir, who seems to have managed to replace the unfortunate nickname “Two Tier Keir” with “Never Here Keir.”

The LBC news team discovered in just 17-months the Prime Minister was now on his 42nd foreign trip having amassed nearly 180,000 air miles in the process, effectively meaning he’s the political equivalent of a Trans-Atlantic aircraft.

Quite something for someone dedicated to fighting climate change. And there is even a rumour he’s got a few more planned this side of Christmas!

While it must be chronicled that when this news broke on my show this morning (Friday) there were some who rushed to defend him, citing the UK’s diminished position on the “world stage” (whatever that is!) and the need to do trade deals, it is fair to say the majority was hostile to the amount of time he’s spent overseas.

There is also that old adage about cats, mice and playing to be taken into account.

It was only last week the decision to brief against his supposed challenger Wes Streeting backfired so spectacularly it was as if they’d chosen to blow off their own kneecaps.

With all the Machiavellian manoeuvring going on, surely he needs to be at home to be on top of what’s going down on Downing Street?

Sir Keir’s travels have morphed into his travails – but it could be at 30,000 feet he’s the only one who can’t spot that.