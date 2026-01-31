The multi-million-pound fund will be targeted at areas which have been hardest hit by high street shop closures.

Two shoppers carrying bags of shopping pass by several shuttered and vandalised retail units in a city centre. Picture: Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A new £150 million fund will help to “breathe new life back into our high streets”, the Communities Secretary has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The multi-million-pound fund will be targeted at areas which have been hardest hit by high street shop closures. Communities will be able to use the cash to re-open vacant units, spruce up high streets, and improve neglected shop fronts. Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “Our high streets are the beating heart of Britain — where communities come together and local businesses can grow." Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should be prepared' to testify before Congress, says Starmer Read more: Parents of Lucy Letby say watching Netflix show 'would kill them' and is 'complete invasion of privacy'