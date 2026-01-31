New £150 million fund announced to ‘breathe life into high streets’
The multi-million-pound fund will be targeted at areas which have been hardest hit by high street shop closures.
A new £150 million fund will help to “breathe new life back into our high streets”, the Communities Secretary has said.
Communities will be able to use the cash to re-open vacant units, spruce up high streets, and improve neglected shop fronts.
Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “Our high streets are the beating heart of Britain — where communities come together and local businesses can grow."
“Town centres have suffered from high streets falling into decline, and that is why we’re taking action to turn the tide with this crucial investment and more to come.
“We have listened to what people are telling us and that’s why we’re giving them the power and control to breathe new life back into our high streets and restore the sense of pride communities feel, building on our transformational Pride in Place programme.”
The fund is the first of measures which will make up the Government’s high streets strategy, examining how to improve town and city shopping districts across England.
Ministers have already sparked efforts to rejuvenate ailing high streets, with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government pointing to powers which allow councils to prevent the over-proliferation of betting and vape shops, among other measures.