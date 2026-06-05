Detectives have made a fresh appeal for information to help solve the murder of a university graduate on the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

Avon and Somerset Police, along with Miss Hall’s family, have launched the Justice for Melanie campaign, designed to take people back to June 1996 to trigger details or memories.

On October 5 2009, workmen found her remains next to the northbound slip road at junction 14 of the M5.

The last sighting of the 25-year-old hospital clerical worker was inside the nightclub in Walcot Street.

Melanie Hall was last seen at Cadillacs nightclub in Bath in the early hours of June 9 1996 after a night out with friends.

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The campaign urges anyone who was in Bath that night – when England drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 96 match – to think back and come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “The murder of Melanie Hall is one of the longest running and highest profile investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, with hundreds of officers working on the case over the years.

“As we approach the 30th anniversary, the Justice for Melanie campaign is asking people to think back – just a minute of your time… to take you back to Saturday 8 June 1996.

“Just a normal night out in Bath… enjoying a few drinks with your friends. Not just another night for Melanie Hall… it was the last confirmed sighting of her alive.

“Just one small detail or memory… could prove to be a huge breakthrough and solve Melanie’s murder.”

Miss Hall had spent the evening with friends and her boyfriend.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 1.10am on June 9, when her friends left the club. She was sitting by herself at the side of the dancefloor.

In an interview to mark the 30th anniversary of her disappearance, Miss Hall’s father Steve and sister Dominique Hall urged anyone with information to come forward.

They said her mother, Pat Hall, has dementia, and appealed for people to think of her and “have some compassion” for what the family had been through.

Dominique Hall said: “My Mum has advanced dementia now, so she’s not going to get any of the answers she needs or needed.

“It’s really down to me and Dad to speak for Mel, and to speak on behalf of my Mum as well.

“And even though Mum won’t understand what’s happening now, and she won’t understand any answers if we get them, we’d still be doing justice for my Mum as well as Mel.”

Mr Hall added: “I think she gave up when Melanie was found.

“I think she kept going until that point in time and I think when she got her daughter back, I think that for her was the finish of it, and she wasn’t the same afterwards.”

The Justice for Melanie campaign will feature messages on the digital screen during the match between Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

There will also be advertising on a van travelling around Bath, as well at businesses and council services across the city.

Asked what finding answers about the case would mean to the family, Ms Hall said: “It will never bring Melanie back, it will never take away the 30 years of what we’ve lost with her.

“I’d like justice for her, I’d like to understand why.”

Mr Hall said he could not understand people in other cases talking about closure, as “the only closure I’d get is if Melanie walked through that door”.

“There’s never going to be closure for us and I can never understand why people use that term,” he said.

“What I do feel is that it will at least mean we’ve done all we possibly can for Melanie to bring her killers to justice, the police would have done all they can to bring her killers to justice.”

Mr Hall paid tribute to Avon and Somerset Police, who he said had put “maximum effort” into solving the case.

“They keep at it, they’re like a dog with a bone and we’re forever grateful for that,” he said.

Miss Hall’s remains showed she had suffered extensive head injuries and was wrapped in black bin liners, tied with blue rope.

Her clothing, jewellery and belongings have never been found. These include a pale blue silk dress, black suede mule shoes, a cream single-breasted jacket, Next watch, silver drop earrings and a black handbag.

A reward of £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Miss Hall’s murder has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers.

Information can be reported to Avon and Somerset Police’s Operation Denmark team online, by calling 101 or visiting an enquiry office.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously through the website or by calling 0800 555111.