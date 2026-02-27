The register would be established through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill.

Tony Hudgell with his mum Paula. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Parents guilty of neglect will face similar monitoring to sex offenders under a proposed new child cruelty register.

The move follows campaigning by Paula Hudgell, whose adopted son, Tony, was assaulted by his birth parents. The register would be established through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which the Government said it expects to table "shortly". The Government had indicated in November that it could introduce a register following campaigning by Mrs Hudgell. Under the change now proposed, parents and caregivers who physically harm children would be more closely monitored by police and face similar restrictions to registered sex offenders, the Home Office said.

Tony Hudgell, Mark Hudgell and Paula Hudgell attend the Pride of Britain awards in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Tony was just 41 days old when Jody Simpson and her partner Anthony Smith attacked him, causing multiple fractures and dislocations, and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis. He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days, and because of the extent of his injuries, both his legs had to be amputated. Simpson and Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018.

The register would cover child neglect, child cruelty, abandonment, female genital mutilation (FGM) and infanticide, all of which the Government described as “egregious betrayals of a child’s trust and dependency”. Those on it would have to tell police if they move house, change their identity, travel abroad or live with children again after serving their sentence. Sentencing minister, Jake Richards, paid tribute to Mrs Hudgell for her “remarkable fight to ensure no child should go through the life-altering abuse that her son Tony did”. He added: “Child abusers do not deserve shielding; children do. The Child Cruelty Register will ensure these offenders are visible to the police, allowing authorities to see and act when risks arise.”