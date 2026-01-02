The new design by the Royal Mint is part of a larger set to commemorate famous anniversaries in 2026

The Royal Mint are launching five new coins to mark some of the biggest anniversaries in 2026, including the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Queen Elizabeth II £5 coin. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A brand new £5 coin is set to be released in 2026 to mark 100 years since the late Queen was born.

The design is one of five new coins being brought out by the Royal Mint to commemorate multiple milestones in the UK throughout the year. The £5 coin will celebrate what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday in April, and is the first to be released by the country's official coin maker since 2024. Its design features her cypher and depicts St Edward's Crown, surrounded by foliage based on the ironwork of the East Door of St George's Chapel where she is buried.

Queen Elizabeth II would have tutned 100 in April. Picture: Alamy

It also features a Latin inscription which reads: "Exaltabitur in gloria," which translates as "She will be exalted in glory." The rest of the set includes two new 50p coins to mark 100 years of the Grand Prix in Britain, and 50 years of The King's Trust. There will also be new £2 coins to celebrate 200 years of the Zoological Society London (ZSL) and the 200th anniversary of HMS Beagle.

The Royal Mint's newest 2026 dated collectible coins. Picture: Alamy

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint said: "This is an exciting moment for the nation to discover some of the anniversaries that will be celebrated on UK coins in 2026. "Whether you're a royal enthusiast, a motor racing fan, or passionate about conservation, there's something for everyone in this collection. "Coins have a unique ability to mark a variety of themes that resonate across different communities and interests, creating lasting reminders of the moments and institutions that shape our shared heritage."

The Royal Mint's newest 2026 dated collectible coins. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Mint also aims to produce all gold commemorative coins from recycled gold by the end of this year. Ms Morgan added: "We are also delighted to be introducing recycled gold into a limited number of commemorative coins. "This move demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future for The Royal Mint, preserving finite precious metal resources and supporting a circular economy." Each of the coins will be available individually in 2026, except for the King's Trust 50p which is available only as part of the annual set produced by the Mint.

The late Queen died in September 2022. Picture: Alamy