Dan Jarvis was appointed to the role of Defence Secretary after John Healey announced his resignation.

Dan Jarvis and Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Number 10

By Ella Bennett

The newly appointed Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, has praised the "professionalism, courage, and extraordinary skill" skill of the Armed Forces as he steps into the new role.

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The defence of our nation is the first duty of government.



Our Armed Forces carry out that duty every day with professionalism, courage, and extraordinary skill.



It is a huge honour and a privilege to serve alongside them again. https://t.co/n1NxNIY8sm — Dan Jarvis MP (@DanJarvisMBE) June 12, 2026

Mr Jarvis is a former Parachute Regiment officer, who was once nicknamed the “steely-eyed messenger of death”, and has a reputation for calm in the midst of a storm. The nickname came not from his days working with Britain’s Special Forces, but four years into his political career after a man tried to mug him on the Tube. As Mr Jarvis himself told the story in 2015, the man – “drunk and aggressive” – threatened to break a bottle over his head if he did not hand over his wallet. The response “that’s not going to happen” and a brief standoff saw the would-be mugger back off, and friendly MPs began referring to the former major with a new, sinister nickname. Born in Nottingham in 1972, Mr Jarvis attended Sandhurst straight from his international politics degree at Aberystwyth University, commissioning into the Parachute Regiment in 1997.