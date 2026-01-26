New England Patriots beat Denver Broncos 10-7 in swirling snow at Empower Field at Mile High to reach a record 12th Super Bowl.

Patriots edged a defence-dominated game in treacherous conditions to book their place in Super Bowl 60 on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

They are set to face Seattle following the Seahawks’ 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s touchdown gave Broncos a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Patriots levelled it up in the second when quarterback Drake Meye walked in from six yards.

Patriots had moments earlier been aggrieved when the whistle was blown incorrectly to deny them a touchdown after Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham had fumbled the ball backwards, but Maye went in himself after the next down.

Both sides then missed field-goal attempts – Denver’s Will Lutz from 54 yards and New England’s Andy Borregales from 63 yards – to leave the score 7-7 at half-time.

