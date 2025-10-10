The King’s coat of arms will be on the front of all new passports from December, the Home Office has announced.

Pages on the inside of the passport have also been changed as part of the revamp and will feature images of natural landscapes from across the four nations – Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway.

The Home Office said the new passport, the first wholly new design in five years, will be the “most secure passport ever produced” and will include the latest anti-forgery technology, including new holographic and translucent features.

These new features will make passports easier to verify and “even harder to forge or tamper with”, the Home Office said.

