New footage shows Alex Pretti clashing with federal agents a week before fatal shooting
Fresh footage shows the 37-year-old being grabbed and dragged to the ground by officers after kicking out the tail light on a suspected ICE vehicle
Fresh videos of Alex Pretti’s previous confrontation with ICE agents 11 days before the ICU nurse was fatally shot by federal officers have emerged.
Listen to this article
The newly unearthed footage shows the 37-year-old being grabbed and dragged to the ground by officers during a community protest against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown a little more than a week before he was gunned down by law enforcement.
In one video released by The News Movement, Mr Pretti is heard shouting at agents in an unmarked car and kicking its tail light as they drive away.
An armed agent in tactical gear is then seen leaving the vehicle and appears to tackle Mr Pretti to the ground while other officers gather around as witnesses yell “Stop! Stop!”
Mr Pretti appears to break free from the officers and remained on the scene as agents dispersed. He and others continued to shout at the agents, telling them to get out.
When Mr Pretti’s jacket was pulled off by the officers, the video then appears to reveal a gun tucked into the back of his waistband.
Read more: Minneapolis Border Patrol agents involved in Alex Pretti killing suspended from force
Read more: 'He certainly shouldn't have been carrying a gun': Trump clashes with NRA over Alex Pretti’s concealed carry
MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026
Bombshell report from the BBC.
Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w
The ICU nurse is reported to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun and never laid a finger on it during or after the altercation.
Under Minnesota law, citizens can legally carry a concealed handgun in public, if they have a permit.
A separate video of the same incident was filmed by bystander Max Shapiro and published in The Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday.
Mr Shapiro told the newspaper: “He got slammed to the ground pretty hard.”
A third video posted on YouTube shows agents firing teargas and pepper balls into the crowd as they held Mr Pretti down on the ground.
Steve Schleicher, an attorney representing Pretti’s family, said in a statement: “A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing.”
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Wednesday night that the footage is being reviewed.
Mr Pretti was shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis 11 days after the altercation, sparking national outrage and protests.
He became the second US citizen to be killed in Minneapolis in the last three weeks after mother-of-three Renee Good was shot dead earlier this month.
Footage from his killing sparked controversy, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accusing Mr Pretti of “brandishing a gun”.
The unconfirmed claim has been slammed as "lies" by critics, including the victim's family.One graphic taken by an onlooker shows the moment Mr Pretti was gunned down by federal agents in front of terrified protesters.
Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor.
Videos from the scene appear to show Mr Pretti being restrained on the ground.
Analysis of the footage has also appeared to contradict claims Mr Pretti posed an immediate threat to officers.
Border Patrol agents involved the fatal shooting have since been placed on administrative leave.
A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed the suspension, adding that the decision is standard protocol after a shooting.
It is unclear when the personnel involved were placed on leave, but agents are kept away from duty for at least three days in cases where deadly force has been used.