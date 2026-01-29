Fresh footage shows the 37-year-old being grabbed and dragged to the ground by officers after kicking out the tail light on a suspected ICE vehicle

New videos show Alex Pretti in an altercation with officers 11 days before his fatal shooting. Picture: Max Shapiro/AP

By Jacob Paul

Fresh videos of Alex Pretti’s previous confrontation with ICE agents 11 days before the ICU nurse was fatally shot by federal officers have emerged.

The newly unearthed footage shows the 37-year-old being grabbed and dragged to the ground by officers during a community protest against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown a little more than a week before he was gunned down by law enforcement. In one video released by The News Movement, Mr Pretti is heard shouting at agents in an unmarked car and kicking its tail light as they drive away. An armed agent in tactical gear is then seen leaving the vehicle and appears to tackle Mr Pretti to the ground while other officers gather around as witnesses yell “Stop! Stop!” Mr Pretti appears to break free from the officers and remained on the scene as agents dispersed. He and others continued to shout at the agents, telling them to get out. When Mr Pretti’s jacket was pulled off by the officers, the video then appears to reveal a gun tucked into the back of his waistband. Read more: Minneapolis Border Patrol agents involved in Alex Pretti killing suspended from force Read more: 'He certainly shouldn't have been carrying a gun': Trump clashes with NRA over Alex Pretti’s concealed carry

Footage shows Pretti being tackled to the ground. Picture: Max Shaprio/AP

The ICU nurse is reported to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun and never laid a finger on it during or after the altercation. Under Minnesota law, citizens can legally carry a concealed handgun in public, if they have a permit. A separate video of the same incident was filmed by bystander Max Shapiro and published in The Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday. Mr Shapiro told the newspaper: “He got slammed to the ground pretty hard.” A third video posted on YouTube shows agents firing teargas and pepper balls into the crowd as they held Mr Pretti down on the ground. Steve Schleicher, an attorney representing Pretti’s family, said in a statement: “A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing.” A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Wednesday night that the footage is being reviewed.

Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial in the area where Alex Pretti was shot dead. Picture: Getty