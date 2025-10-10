Police believe modern forensic techniques could solve the murders of a young mother and her two children, who died when a blaze engulfed their home 30 years ago.

Diane Jones, 21, and her daughters Shauna, two, and Sarah-Jane, one, were killed in the fire in the Gurnos Estate, Merthyr Tydfil, after petrol was poured through their letterbox.

Two women were found guilty of arson in 1997 but later had their convictions quashed and, three decades on, the murders remain unsolved.

But South Wales Police hope advances in forensic technology could provide a long-awaited breakthrough in the case.

The family were found dead in the upstairs bedroom of their three-bedroom end-of-terrace house on the Gurnos estate on October 11 1995.

Ms Jones’ sister Mary Jones has described how her life was “shattered into a million pieces” after the tragedy and said her father, John, took his own life in 2003 after struggling with the loss of his daughter and granddaughters.

