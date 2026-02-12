By Henry Moore

Schools must not let pupils into facilities designated for the opposite biological sex, even if they are gender questioning, new Department for Education (DfE) guidance says.

In proposed updates to statutory safeguarding guidance, the DfE said that if a child does not want to use toilets or changing rooms for their designated biological sex, schools should consider whether they can provide an alternative. After the Cass Review and last year’s Supreme Court ruling on biological sex, the Government has set out how schools should support children who are questioning their gender. Schools must maintain single-sex spaces and some sports, the Government has said, including separate toilet facilities for boys and girls over the age of eight - even if they allow students to “socially” gender transition.” Read more: 'I've always felt sort of non-binary': Olivia Colman opens up about gender identity

“In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in the number of children who are questioning the way they feel about being a boy or a girl, including the physical attributes of their sex and the related ways in which they fit into society,” the draft Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance reads. “It is not for schools and colleges to initiate any action in this area; this guidance is focused on circumstances where a child or their parent has raised a request relating to social transition to which a school or college is responding.” Schools should consider avoiding “rigid rules based on gender stereotypes”, the draft guidance says. Schools and colleges should take time to understand the feelings of children questioning their gender, and be aware of “potential vulnerabilities” such as them facing bullying or needing mental health support. If a child or their parent makes a request for them to socially transition, schools should take a “careful approach”, the guidance says, discussing it with families and taking account of any clinical advice that may have been received. Where schools have single-sex sport and PE in place “for safety reasons”, socially transitioning pupils must not be allowed to take part in sports designated for the opposite biological sex, it adds. The DfE said the new guidance was informed by the recommendations of the Cass Review and responses to a consultation on draft guidance for gender-questioning children held under the former Conservative government.