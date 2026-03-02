The Green Party’s newest MP Hannah Spencer has been sworn in to Parliament, as she set foot in the House of Commons for the first time since winning a by-election last week.

Ms Spencer, who triumphed in the Gorton and Denton by-election, was accompanied by her party colleagues Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) and former party co-leader leader Carla Denyer (Bristol Central).

The new MP, 34, was called forward by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the start of parliamentary business on Monday.

Ms Spencer then took the religious oath, holding a bible, and swore allegiance to the King.

She spoke briefly to Sir Lindsay, who could be heard saying “welcome to Parliament” and referencing her representing a northern constituency.

Read more: Zack Polanski predicts 'tidal wave of new Green MPs' at next election after historic Gorton and Denton win

Read. more: Trump 'very disappointed' in Starmer over delay in letting US use Diego Garcia as base for strikes