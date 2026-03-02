New Green Party MP Hannah Spencer sworn in to Parliament after by-election win
Ms Spencer became the fifth Green Party MP in the House of Commons last week.
The Green Party’s newest MP Hannah Spencer has been sworn in to Parliament, as she set foot in the House of Commons for the first time since winning a by-election last week.
Listen to this article
Ms Spencer, who triumphed in the Gorton and Denton by-election, was accompanied by her party colleagues Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) and former party co-leader leader Carla Denyer (Bristol Central).
The new MP, 34, was called forward by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the start of parliamentary business on Monday.
Ms Spencer then took the religious oath, holding a bible, and swore allegiance to the King.
She spoke briefly to Sir Lindsay, who could be heard saying “welcome to Parliament” and referencing her representing a northern constituency.
Read more: Zack Polanski predicts 'tidal wave of new Green MPs' at next election after historic Gorton and Denton win
Read. more: Trump 'very disappointed' in Starmer over delay in letting US use Diego Garcia as base for strikes
Ms Spencer became the fifth Green Party MP in the House of Commons last week when she topped the ballot in the Manchester seat.
The Green Party now has the highest number of seats it has ever had in the House of Commons.
The plumber and plasterer beat Reform UK into second place, with a majority of 4,402.
The Labour Party, which had previously held the seat at the last general election, came third with 9,364 votes.
Former health minister Andrew Gwynne announced in January he was standing down as an MP.