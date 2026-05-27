Mohamed Odeh was assassinated just two weeks after his predecessor died in a similar attack

An Israeli soldier occupies a military position overlooking the so-called Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Israel says it has assassinated the newly appointed Hamas chief in an airstrike on Gaza City, just two weeks after killing his predecessor in another attack despite the ceasefire.

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🔴ELIMINATED: Mohammed Odeh - Head of Hamas’ Military Wing in a strike in northern Gaza.



Odeh served as the Head of Hamas’ military wing following the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad. As part of his role, he was responsible for planning and coordinating Hamas terrorists’… pic.twitter.com/y1Z7eUaUMd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 27, 2026

In a post on X, Katz wrote: “The commander of Hamas terror organization's military arm number 4 in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell. He went on: “We committed to eliminating everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and so it shall be: they are all sentenced to death, wherever they may be.” The Israeli military and Shin Bet said Odeh was one of the last living organisers of the October 7 massacre, in which Hamas launched an attack on Israeli communities on the Gaza border, killing over 1,000 people and kidnapping over 250. In a joint statement, they said: “As part of the joint IDF and ISA operation to eliminate the terrorist Mohammed Odeh, terror infrastructure sites in the heart of Gaza City that Odeh used to hideout were struck."

Yahya Sinwar was assassinated by the IDF in 2024. Picture: Getty