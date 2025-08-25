Chancellor Rachel Reeves And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner Visit Housing Development Project In Stoke On Trent. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The government claims it has fast-tracked the building of 100,000 homes by cutting red tape.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner hailed the impact of the New Homes Accelerator, claiming it has “broken down the barriers” stopping new homes from being built, and would “turn the tide on the housing crisis”. The scheme, launched by Labour last year, aims to help local councils with capacity problems in their planning systems, and has also removed regulatory hurdles from some schemes. According to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the scheme has already led to the building of 36,000 new homes. Read more: Rayner allies defend third home after giving councils powers to hike tax on second properties

A further 63,000 homes are also being driven forward by the initiative, the department said. Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, said: “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already. “We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the plan for change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”

