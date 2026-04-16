The pro-Trump activist group had longstanding ties to Orbán's government and endorsed the prime minister before his historic election defeat

Péter Magyar has vowed to sever the financial ties between the Hungarian government and the conservative organisation. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Hungary’s new prime minister has revealed that his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, funded the powerful pro-Trump activist group Conservative Political Action Conference – and has pledged to stop donations.

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Viktor Orbán was defeated in thehistoric election after 16 years in power. Picture: Getty

CPAC has had deep ties to Hungary in recent years: It held its first conference in the country in 2022, and the conservative network has long endorsed Orbán's leadership. As recently as last week, US Vice President JD Vance visited the country in a last-ditch bid to secure Orbán's re-election. Ahead of the highly anticipated vote, the influential American organisation said it was “closely watching this very important election in Hungary”, and said, “We stand firmly with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people as they vote.” As the political tides turn in Hungary following Magyar’s momentous victory, the new prime minister made his position on CPAC clear. Magyar said on Monday: “CPAC can come to Budapest, very welcome, but not from Hungarian taxpayers’ money”.

Magyar said CPAC was 'very welcome' to come to Budapest, 'but not from Hungarian taxpayers’ money'. Picture: Getty

The new leader also pledged to stop the reported state financing of the Matthias Corvinus Collegium, a think tank spearheaded by Orbán’s political director, which politically aligns with Orbán's party, Fidesz. CPAC Hungary is run by the Centre for Fundamental Rights – an Orbán-sympathetic Hungarian think tank which has allegedly been indirectly funded by the Hungarian regime through the Batthyány Lajos Foundation.

Hungarians took to the streets to celebrate after Magyar's historic election win. Picture: Getty

Roger Neal and Hannah Stone, Spokespersons for CPAC, insisted that the organisation has never received funding from the Hungarian government. In a statement, they told Politico: “Headquartered in the USA, CPAC started an international model 10 years ago that is effective and is fully compliant with all relevant laws. This movement is based on donations from a wide array of sources.” They maintain that “any decisions on the use of government money in Hungary will have zero impact on our organisation as it has never received any of these funds.”

Peter Magyar Holds Press Conference Day After Sweeping Electoral Win. Picture: Getty