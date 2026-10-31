A subtle yet consequential detail accompanied the Budget documents that were published on Wednesday.

HMRC is formalising its use of open-source information to cross-examine individuals’ tax affairs.

In plain terms, this means investigators can now actively use your public digital footprint to scrutinise your tax returns. This means your Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Substack presence will all be under the watchful eye of the HMRC and marks a real shift in how the revenue approaches gathering information. Your photo dump of a family holiday, with some business mixed in, may well lead to extra information being needed or formal challenges being made.

This shift is also coupled with more international cooperation. We expect HMRC to increasingly bring in information received from other jurisdictions on individuals' affairs. For anyone with overseas property, pensions, or foreign business interests, this will result in much more involved, and potentially expensive, compliance checks.

Importantly, this new focus is not confined to the super-rich. It stems from a report HMRC published on modernising its approach to ensuring ‘wealthy taxpayers’ keep up with their tax obligations. The wealthy are defined by HMRC as those with an income over £200,000 or assets of over £2 million. In practice, this encompasses many established professionals, senior clinicians, business owners, and partners across the UK.

We’ve already seen this begin with ‘nudge letters’ being sent out to consultants and health care professionals. These aren’t something that can be ignored and require an urgent and careful response. HMRC reviews and cross-checks this information using its “Connect” system, which links various taxpayer data points to identify potential discrepancies in tax returns.

We know HMRC plans to expand this approach by using specialist compliance officers with specific industry knowledge. Sports professionals, private equity and healthcare professionals are on the list, and this list will grow.

Put simply, HMRC is connecting the dots like never before, pairing powerful data tools with staff who understand how your industry actually works. Rather than waiting for a letter to drop through the letterbox, anyone in these brackets needs to get their house in order now.

That means double-checking your tax setups, keeping business and personal spending strictly apart, making sure what you say online matches what’s on your tax return, and ensuring any overseas money is fully declared.

The message from HMRC is clear. There are fewer and fewer places to hide.

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Alistair Culverwell is Head of Tax Dispute Resolution at Forvis Mazars.

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