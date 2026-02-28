The suspension comes just weeks after Lord Joe Docherty was sent to the House of Lords by Keir Starmer

Lord Docherty of Milngavie joined the upper chamber last month. Picture: The Times

By Cristina Diciu

Former education secretary Joe Docherty has been suspended by the Labour party pending an investigation.

The move comes after it was revealed that Docherty resigned from a college group after allegedly conducting sexual liaisons during working hours. After a nomination from the Prime Minister last month, Docherty became Lord Docherty of Milngavie. On Saturday, Docherty was stripped of the party whip. A joint investigation by the Sunday Times and FE Week found that Docherty resigned as chief executive of NCG, formerly Newcastle College Group, after being confronted with allegations of inappropriate conduct in October 2018. Read more: Reform UK suspend prominent Gorton and Denton by-election campaigner over 'racist social media posts' Read more: Labour MP suspended for rebelling against Reeves' Budget over inheritance tax for farmers

British PM Keir Starmer Delivers Statement After U.S. And Israel Attack Iran. Picture: Getty

At the time of the confrontation, NCG was the largest sixth-form and further education group in the country. Docherty had met partners at hotels paid for by NCG during working hours and exchanged more than 50 sexual messages on the same day as an Ofsted inspection. It was revealed that he had a sexual liaison on one occasion when he was scheduled to attend a meeting. Docherty allegedly told a partner: “My work scheduled a conference call for 10.30am tomorrow but I’ve given my apologies so we can meet.” Two weeks after an internal inquiry recommended formal disciplinary proceedings, Docherty quit.

