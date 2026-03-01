President Donald Trump has agreed to speak with the new Iranian leadership, but says they should have made a deal sooner.

Explosions have been heard in multiple Gulf states as Iran vowed to carry out its “most intense operation” ever in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The death of 86-year-old Mr Khamenei, who ruled Iran for almost 37 years before he was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Saturday morning, has thrown his country’s future into doubt and threatened to destabilise the wider region.

Iran has since named the new leadership council in the wake of his death, and they will lead until a new Supreme Leader is named, which may come in the next few days.

Mr Trump told the Atlantic that he has heard from the new leadership council and they "want to talk" with Washington.

“I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them," he said.

"They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long."